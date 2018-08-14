MAVCOM: Average one way domestic airfares declined between Jan-2011 and May-2018

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) undertook (13-Aug-2018) an analysis of pricing patterns of domestic airfares in Malaysia during selected peak seasons. The commission found average one way domestic airfares declined between Jan-2011 and May-2018. Of the 46 routes analysed, 39 had peak season airfares with price multipliers of between 0.8x and 3.0x, with price multipliers above 3.0x observed on specific occasions, including during the 2018 Chinese New Year period on certain routes within western and eastern Malaysia. [more - original PR]