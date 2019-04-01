Mauritania Airlines receives the first E175 in Africa

Mauritania Airlines received (29-Mar-2019) its first Embraer E175 aircraft (5T-CLL, MSN 17000786, according to the CAPA Fleet Database) on 28-Mar-2019. The aircraft is configured with 76 seats in two classes. Mauritania Airlines CEO Mohamed Radhy Bennahi said the aircraft "will allow us to add more frequencies and new destinations whilst enhancing the quality of passenger experience". Embraer Commercial Aviation VP sales for Middle East and Africa Raul Villaron said the arrival of the aircraft marks "the delivery of the first E175 aircraft to Africa". Mauritania Airlines signed a firm order for two E175s valued at USD93.8 million in 2018. The second aircraft will be delivered in 2Q2019. [more - original PR]