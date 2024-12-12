Loading
12-Dec-2024 10:08 PM

MATARAT EVP privatisation & commercial notes key demand drivers for Taif Airport privatisation

MATARAT Holding EVP privatisation and commercial Rudy Vercelli, speaking to CAPA - Centre for Aviation at the GAD World event in Munich, confirmed (12-Dec-2024) the key demand drivers of the privatisation, expansion and improvement of Taif International Airport include "organic growth of air traffic demand", "propensity to fly of non-religious traffic from the catchment area", "development of additional religious traffic, noting additional Umrah traffic may be captured from North Africa, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent countries", and "capturing of any spillovers from major neighbouring airports such as Jeddah and Madinah".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More