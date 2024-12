MATARAT Holding EVP privatisation and commercial Rudy Vercelli, speaking to CAPA - Centre for Aviation at the GAD World event in Munich (12-Dec-2024) confirmed an EoI was released on 02-Dec-2024 for the privatisation of Taif International Airport. These are due to be received by a deadline of 10-Jan-2025, with an RfP issue date estimated for Feb-2025.