Mastercard: International travellers made 342.2m trips to the Asia Pacific in 2018

Mastercard, via its Asia Pacific Destinations Index, reported (04-Sep-2019) international travellers made 342.2 million business and leisure trips to the Asia Pacific region in 2018, up from 159.1 million in 2009. Growth averaged 8.9% p/a over the nine year period. During the same period, travel spending in Asia Pacific increased from USD117.6 billion to USD281.1 billion, equating to a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%. [more - original PR]