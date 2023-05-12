Become a CAPA Member
12-May-2023 5:14 PM

Mastercard outlines travel industry trends for 2023

Mastercard reported (11-May-2023) the following travel industry trends for 2023:

  • Leisure and business travel are growing at the same pace;
    • Global leisure travel remains robust, with flight bookings up roughly 31% in Mar-2023, compared to Mar-2019;
    • Corporate flight bookings caught up to leisure flight bookings driven by regions with a strong return to office culture in 2H2022 into early 2023; 
    • Growth in commercial travel and entertainment expenses was led by Asia Pacific (up 64%) and Europe (up 42%) in 1Q2023;
  • China's reopening benefits global and Asia Pacific tourism;
  • Travellers are establishing new corridors;
  • Tourists continue to prioritise experiences;
    • Travellers are landing in lesser known destinations in search of cultural immersion. [more - original PR]

