12-May-2023 5:14 PM
Mastercard outlines travel industry trends for 2023
Mastercard reported (11-May-2023) the following travel industry trends for 2023:
- Leisure and business travel are growing at the same pace;
- Global leisure travel remains robust, with flight bookings up roughly 31% in Mar-2023, compared to Mar-2019;
- Corporate flight bookings caught up to leisure flight bookings driven by regions with a strong return to office culture in 2H2022 into early 2023;
- Growth in commercial travel and entertainment expenses was led by Asia Pacific (up 64%) and Europe (up 42%) in 1Q2023;
- China's reopening benefits global and Asia Pacific tourism;
- Travellers are establishing new corridors;
- Germany and Spain are becoming more popular for Latin American travellers, while Saudi Arabia and Egypt have become popular destinations for travellers from Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa;
- The US, previously ranked fifth in the top destinations for European travellers in 2022, now ranks fourth;
- Traditionally tourism driven European countries like France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece could disproportionately benefit from resilient global tourists;
- Tourists continue to prioritise experiences;
Travellers are landing in lesser known destinations in search of cultural immersion.