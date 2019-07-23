Mastercard: Four Asian countries now account for 18.5% of global travel expenditure

Mastercard, via its 'Global Destination Cities Index (GDCI): Origins' report, stated (22-Jul-2019) overnight visitors in mainland China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan now account for 18.5% of global travel expenditure, up from just 11% a decade ago. Mastercard SVP data and services Asia Pacific Rupert Naylor commented: "What's most fascinating for us from an Asia Pacific perspective is the fact that not only has this region's spend contribution to global travel expenditure nearly doubled in the last decade, but we've barely scratched the surface in terms of percentages of the populations that are travelling overseas". Other findings that illustrate the region's potential economic growth from travel and tourism include:

Asia Pacific markets comprised 40% of the top 20 origin markets in the index with Australia at 11th, India 12th, Indonesia 19th and Malaysia 20th;

at 11th, 12th, 19th and 20th; Residents of South Korea and Taiwan are travelling overseas more than ever, breaking into and recording the biggest growth in the top 10, moving up six and four spots respectively since 2009;

While Indonesia ranks 19th on the GDCI index (with 4.6% annual growth), its travellers rank seventh in terms of travel expenditure growth over the past decade (9.7%), demonstrating their increasing and outsized purchasing power;

Travellers from Asia are still largely choosing to visit destinations within the region, which bodes well for intra Asia growth. The US remains the third most visited destination for business and leisure travellers from mainland China and the most visited by residents of Japan and Australia, when adding up the sum of visitors to all GDCI cities within each market. [more - original PR]