Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) voted (21-Feb-2019) to approve a five year capital programme, designating USD2.6 billion to fund major infrastructure projects as part of the authority's FY2019 to FY2023 comprehensive financial plan. The programme includes USD1.9 billion for Boston Logan International Airport and USD43 million for Worcester Regional Airport (Massachusetts). Under the programme, Boston Logan Airport will undergo the terminal E modernisation project, which will see seven new gates added to the terminal as well as new concessions, baggage carousels and ticket counters. Funds for Worcester Airport will go towards safety improvement projects, which include improvements to a portion of runway 11-29 and the rehabilitation of the engineered material arresting system. Massport acting CEO John Pranckevicius said these projects will "support the needs of an increasing customer base, enhance the passenger experience and ensure public safety". [more - original PR]