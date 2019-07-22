Marseille Airport will bring low cost terminal operating skills to Lille Airport concession

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Lille Airport privatisation – Eiffage and Marseille Airport selected', stated (21-Jul-2019) Marseille Airport may bring specialist skills in its concession with Eiffage to operate Lille Airport, including day-to-day operations of a low cost terminal. Marseille is a much busier airport than Lille with 9.4 million passengers in 2018 versus 2.1 million at Lille, but it is the broad experience of handling full service, LCC, regional and charter traffic that would be of benefit, together with the fact that Marseille is one of the few airports in France and Europe to have a low cost terminal. [more - CAPA Analysis]