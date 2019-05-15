15-May-2019 9:48 AM
Marseille Airport reports double digit pax growth in Apr-2019
Marseille Airport reported (03-May-2019) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2019:
- Passengers: 913,756, +12.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 338,330, +12.0%;
- International: 573,914, +13.1%;
- Transit: 1512, -67.2%;
- Cargo: 5253 tonnes, +5.8%;
- Freight: 5017 tonnes, +5.4%;
- Mail: 236 tonnes, +15.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 9534, +5.6%;
- Domestic: 3596, +11.3%;
- International: 4927, +12.9%. [more - original PR - French]