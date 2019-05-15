Become a CAPA Member
15-May-2019 9:48 AM

Marseille Airport reports double digit pax growth in Apr-2019

Marseille Airport reported (03-May-2019) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2019:

  • Passengers: 913,756, +12.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 338,330, +12.0%;
    • International: 573,914, +13.1%;
    • Transit: 1512, -67.2%;
  • Cargo: 5253 tonnes, +5.8%;
    • Freight: 5017 tonnes, +5.4%;
    • Mail: 236 tonnes, +15.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 9534, +5.6%;

