6-Apr-2018 3:02 PM
Marseille Airport pax growth near 10% in Mar-2018
Marseille Airport reported (04-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 702,856, +9.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 287,342, +4.2%;
- International: 409,137, +14.6%;
- Cargo: 5246 tonnes, -5.9%;
- Freight: 4963 tonnes, -6.1%;
- Mail: 283 tonnes, -2.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 8833, -3.5%;
- Domestic: 3414, -1.6%;
- International: 3945, +4.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]