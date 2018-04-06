Loading
6-Apr-2018 3:02 PM

Marseille Airport pax growth near 10% in Mar-2018

Marseille Airport reported (04-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 702,856, +9.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 287,342, +4.2%;
    • International: 409,137, +14.6%;
  • Cargo: 5246 tonnes, -5.9%;
    • Freight: 4963 tonnes, -6.1%;
    • Mail: 283 tonnes, -2.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 8833, -3.5%;
    • Domestic: 3414, -1.6%;
    • International: 3945, +4.7%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

