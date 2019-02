Manta Air confirmed (24-Feb-2019) it commenced its full schedule of commercial operations on 24-Feb-2019, launching four times daily Malé-Kudahuvadhoo service. The airline operates ATR 72-600 aircraft configured with 'Sapphire' class seats featuring 36in of legroom and 'Comfort' class seats with 32in of legroom. The carrier also offers "enhanced cabin services" and a "wide range" of fare categories, including 'Super Saver' and 'Saver' fares. CEO Mohamed Khaleel said: "We will continue to expand our fleet, adding more routes and more destinations". [more - original PR]