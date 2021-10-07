Become a CAPA Member
7-Oct-2021

Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport pax declines 88% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019

Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport reported (05-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:

  • Passengers: 454,300, -88.4% compared to Aug-2019;
    • Domestic: 273,579, -85.4%;
    • International: 180,721, -91.1%;
  • Cargo: 31,092 tonnes, -48.6%;
    • Domestic: 14,058 tonnes, -44.6%;
    • International: 17,035 tonnes, -51.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 6214, -73.5%;

