7-Oct-2021 1:29 PM
Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport pax declines 88% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019
Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport reported (05-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: 454,300, -88.4% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: 273,579, -85.4%;
- International: 180,721, -91.1%;
- Cargo: 31,092 tonnes, -48.6%;
- Domestic: 14,058 tonnes, -44.6%;
- International: 17,035 tonnes, -51.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 6214, -73.5%;
- Domestic: 3181, -75.6%;
- International: 3033, -70.8%. [more - original PR]