Mango to enter business rescue, announcement on funding imminent

Mango acting CEO William Ndlovu confirmed (26-Jul-2021) the airline will maintain operations as scheduled while "the details of the decision to place Mango under business rescue are still being finalised by all stakeholders". Mr Ndlovu added: "The details of the process will be made available as soon as possible". South African Airways interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo confirmed that "the board and the shareholder have agreed that Mango will go into business rescue" (eNCA, 26-Jul-2021). Mr Kgokolo said consultations are underway with Mango staff and all key stakeholders with the aim to make an announcement in late Jul-2021 or early Aug-2021 "regarding the funding for the [SAA] subsidiaries", including Mango. [more - original PR]