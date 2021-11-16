Mango to defer resumption of operations until restructuring process is finalised

Mango announced (15-Nov-2021) it will defer its resumption of operations until "the process of securing an investor has been concluded, with a preferred bidder having been identified". The carrier stated its business rescue practitioners (BRP) have been assured by South African Airways and South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises that funds will be released by late Nov-2021, which will allow Mango to commence an employee voluntary severance package initiative, with applications due by 19-Nov-2021. Mango also confirmed it still intends for customers with unflown tickets be afforded the option of travelling once the LCC resumes operations, although the BRP cannot commit to a specific date. [more - original PR]