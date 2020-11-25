25-Nov-2020 3:03 PM
Mango provides revised updates for South African domestic and international travel
Mango outlined (23-Nov-2020) the following revised updates for domestic and international travel for South Africa:
- Domestic Port Health screening countrywide to be suspended from 23-Nov-2020;
- Health questionnaire forms for domestic travellers will not be required from 25-Nov-2020;
- Airports Company South Africa will continue with temperature screening checks for airport entry, also only allowing entry to those with the applicable paperwork for travel. Travel permits will no longer be required;
- Wearing of a face mask in the airport and for travel is mandatory, with social distancing required. [more - original PR]