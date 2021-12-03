Become a CAPA Member
3-Dec-2021 12:05 PM

Mango business rescue plan approved for implementation by creditors

South African Airways confirmed (02-Dec-2021) an amended business rescue plan for Mango was approved by creditors for implementation, paving way for Mango to find an equity partner. The process to secure a successful bidder, inclusive of concluding relevant acquisition agreements, is anticipated to be completed by the end of Mar-2022. As previously reported by CAPA, Mango deferred its resumption of operations until "the process of securing an investor has been concluded, with a preferred bidder having been identified". [more - original PR]

