8-Dec-2017 2:18 PM

MAG reports 13th consecutive half year of adjusted EBITDA growth in H1FY2018

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported (07-Dec-2017) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Revenue: GBP544.6 million, +12.9% year-on-year;
    • Aviation: GBP274.5 million, +15.2%;
    • Commercial income: GBP270.1 million, +10.7%;
    • Retail concessions: GBP104.6 million, +13.4%;
    • Car parking: GBP103.1 million, +13.3%;
    • Property and property related: GBP23.6 million, -4.8%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA: GBP236.6 million, +9.6%;
  • Operating profit: GBP159.9 million, +9.9%;
  • Profit before tax: GBP132.3 million, +22.5%;
  • Passengers: 34.9 million, +9.1%;
  • Total assets: GBP3459 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP36.4 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP1891 million. [more - original PR]

