MAG reports 13th consecutive half year of adjusted EBITDA growth in H1FY2018

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported (07-Dec-2017) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Revenue: GBP544.6 million, +12.9% year-on-year;
- Aviation: GBP274.5 million, +15.2%;
- Commercial income: GBP270.1 million, +10.7%;
- Retail concessions: GBP104.6 million, +13.4%;
- Car parking: GBP103.1 million, +13.3%;
- Property and property related: GBP23.6 million, -4.8%;
- Adjusted EBITDA: GBP236.6 million, +9.6%;
- Manchester Airport: GBP118.1 million, +7.5%;
- London Stansted Airport: GBP92.1 million, +11.8%;
- East Midlands Airport: GBP17.7 million, +3.5%;
- Bournemouth Airport: GBP0.9 million, -18.2%;
- Operating profit: GBP159.9 million, +9.9%;
- Profit before tax: GBP132.3 million, +22.5%;
- Passengers: 34.9 million, +9.1%;
- Manchester: 16.6 million, +9.2%;
- London Stansted: 14.6 million, +9.8%;
- East Midlands: 3.2 million, +3.2%;
- Bournemouth: 0.5 million, +3.3%;
- Total assets: GBP3459 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP36.4 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP1891 million. [more - original PR]