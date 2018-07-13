13-Jul-2018 9:58 AM
Manchester Airports Group pax up 6% to 6.0m in Jun-2018
Manchester Airports Group reported (12-Jul-2018) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport and East Midlands Airport for Jun-2018, as follows:
- Total passengers: 6.0 million, +6.4% year-on-year;
- Manchester: 2.8 million, +3.4%;
- London Stansted: 2.6 million, +11.3%;
- East Midlands: 559,809, +0.1%;
- Cargo:
- Manchester: 10,187 tonnes, -7.0%;
- London Stansted: 21,637 tonnes, -2.2%;
- East Midlands: 31,076 tonnes, +0.9%. [more - original PR]