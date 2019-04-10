10-Apr-2019 10:05 AM
Manchester Airports Group pax up 4.2% to 4.4m in Mar-2019
Manchester Airports Group reported (09-Apr-2019) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport and East Midlands Airport for Mar-2019, as follows:
- Passengers: 4.4 million, +4.2% year-on-year;
- Manchester: 2.1 million, +3.8%;
- London Stansted: 2.1 million, +6.1%;
- East Midlands: 256,180, -5.9%;
- Cargo:
- Manchester: 9437 tonnes, -0.1%;
- London Stansted: 20,988 tonnes, -2.5%;
- East Midlands: 31,053 tonnes, +2.2%. [more - original PR]