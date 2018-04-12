12-Apr-2018 2:40 PM
Manchester Airports Group pax up 4% to 4.2m in Mar-2018
Manchester Airports Group reported (11-Apr-2018) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport and East Midlands Airport, as follows:
- Total passengers: 4.2 million, +4.3% year-on-year;
- Manchester: 2.0 million, +3.7%;
- London Stansted: 2.0 million, +5.8%;
- East Midlands: 272,205, -1.9%;
- Cargo:
- Manchester: 9443 tonnes, -4.9%;
- London Stansted: 21,526 tonnes, -11.2%;
- East Midlands: 30,395 tonnes, +0.3%. [more - original PR]