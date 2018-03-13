13-Mar-2018 12:55 PM
Manchester Airports Group pax up 2% to 3.6m in Feb-2018
Manchester Airports Group reported (12-Mar-2018) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport and East Midlands Airport, as follows:
- Total passengers: 3.6 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
- Manchester: 1.7 million, +1.3%;
- London Stansted: 1.7 million, +4.8%;
- East Midlands: 218,047, -6.4%;
- Cargo:
- Manchester: 7643 tonnes, -5.2%;
- London Stansted: 19,031 tonnes, -0.2%;
- East Midlands: 26,782 tonnes, +9.2%. [more - original PR]