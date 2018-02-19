Loading
19-Feb-2018 11:50 AM

Manchester Airports Group pax up 1% to 3.7m in Jan-2018

Manchester Airports Group reported (16-Feb-2018) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport, East Midlands Airport. Details as follows

  • Cargo:
    • Manchester: 8277 tonnes, +1.6%;
    • London Stansted: 20,855 tonnes, +4.5%;
    • East Midlands: 29,470 tonnes, +12.6%. [more - original PR]

