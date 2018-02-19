19-Feb-2018 11:50 AM
Manchester Airports Group pax up 1% to 3.7m in Jan-2018
Manchester Airports Group reported (16-Feb-2018) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport, East Midlands Airport. Details as follows
- Total passengers: 3.7 million, +1.4% year-on-year;
- Manchester: 1.7 million, -0.1%;
- London Stansted: 1.8 million, +3.3%;
- East Midlands: 213,450, -2.7%;
- Cargo:
- Manchester: 8277 tonnes, +1.6%;
- London Stansted: 20,855 tonnes, +4.5%;
- East Midlands: 29,470 tonnes, +12.6%. [more - original PR]