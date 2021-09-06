6-Sep-2021 9:36 AM
Manchester Airports Group pax down 74% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019
Manchester Airports Group reported (03-Sep-2021) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: 865,868, -74.0% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: 98,234, -57.3%;
- International: 650,376, -76.5%;
- Charter: 110,117, -67.3%;
- Cargo: 4286 tonnes, -55.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 9061, -56.4%;
- Domestic: 1142, -62.2%;
- International: 6441, -58.1%;
- Charter: 745, -52.5%. [more - original PR]