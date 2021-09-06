Become a CAPA Member
Manchester Airports Group pax down 74% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019

Manchester Airports Group reported (03-Sep-2021) passenger numbers at Manchester Airport for Aug-2021:

  • Passengers: 865,868, -74.0% compared to Aug-2019;
    • Domestic: 98,234, -57.3%;
    • International: 650,376, -76.5%;
    • Charter: 110,117, -67.3%;
  • Cargo: 4286 tonnes, -55.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 9061, -56.4%;
    • Domestic: 1142, -62.2%;
    • International: 6441, -58.1%;
    • Charter: 745, -52.5%. [more - original PR]

