Manchester Airports Group reports pax up 9.1% in six months to Sep-2017

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported (Dec-2017) the following operational highlights for the period 01-Apr-2017 to 30-Sep-2017:
- An increase in both long haul and short haul destinations;
- Increased frequencies to existing destinations;
- 34.9 million passengers handled, +9.1% year-on-year increase;
- Non aviation revenues boosted by 13.4% retail growth, following investment across F&B, retail and car parking facilities;
- MAG cargo tonnage: 365,565 tonnes, +4.4%;
- Manchester, London Stansted, East Midlands and Bournemouth airports contributed GBP7.1 billion of economic value;
- Manchester Airport reported the highest growth for any UK airport:
- 16.6 million passengers handled, +9.2%;
- Commenced a GBP1 billion transformation programme;
- Largest ever private investment in North West England;
- London Stansted Airport:
- 14.6 million passengers handled in 1H2017, +9.8%;
- Jet2.com established a new base at the airport;
- Planning permission secured for a new arrivals building, forming part of a GBP500 million enhancement programme;
- East Midlands Airport:
- 3.2 million passengers handled, +3.2%;
- Forecast record year for MAG's cargo operation, with 202,453 tonnes handled at East Midlands, +3.5%;
- Additional capacity and higher load factors led to 15.2% revenue growth. [more - original PR]