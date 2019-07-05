5-Jul-2019 4:33 PM
Manchester Airports Group operating profit up 4% in FY2019
Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported (04-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2019:
- Revenue: GBP889.4 million, +8.7% year-on-year;
- Aviation: GBP354.5 million, +6.6%;
- Commercial: GBP534.9 million, +10.2%;
- Retail concessions: GBP198.1 million, +9.1%;
- Car parking: GBP221.4 million, +18.3%;
- Property and property related: GBP46.2 million, +4.1%;
- Adjusted EBITDA: GBP379.8 million, +5.9%;
- Manchester Airport: GBP188.5 million, +4.2%;
- London Stansted Airport: GBP166.4 million, +9.7%;
- East Midlands Airport: GBP23.4 million, -4.5%;
- Operating profit: GBP215.1 million, +4.0%;
- Profit before tax: GBP189.9 million, +20.3%;
- Net profit: GBP143.4million, +30.7%;
- Total assets: GBP3955 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP32.5 million;
- Total liabilities: GBP2294 million. [more - original PR]