5-Jul-2019 4:33 PM

Manchester Airports Group operating profit up 4% in FY2019

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported (04-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2019:

  • Revenue: GBP889.4 million, +8.7% year-on-year;
    • Aviation: GBP354.5 million, +6.6%;
    • Commercial: GBP534.9 million, +10.2%;
      • Retail concessions: GBP198.1 million, +9.1%;
      • Car parking: GBP221.4 million, +18.3%;
      • Property and property related: GBP46.2 million, +4.1%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA: GBP379.8 million, +5.9%;
  • Operating profit: GBP215.1 million, +4.0%;
  • Profit before tax: GBP189.9 million, +20.3%;
  • Net profit: GBP143.4million, +30.7%;
  • Total assets: GBP3955 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP32.5 million;
  • Total liabilities: GBP2294 million. [more - original PR]

