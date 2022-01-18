18-Jan-2022 2:38 PM
Manchester Airports Group network pax down 9% to 14.1m in 2021
Manchester Airports Group reported (17-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, -54.8% compared to Dec-2019;
- London Stansted Airport: 900,910, -54.9%;
- Manchester Airport: 907,859, -53.8%;
- East Midlands Airport: 76,638, -63.0%;
- 2021:
- Passengers: 14.1 million, -9.1% year-on-year;
- London Stansted Airport: 7.1 million, -5.4%;
- Manchester Airport: 6.1 million, -13.3%;
- East Midlands Airport: 829,568, -7.8%. [more - original PR]
