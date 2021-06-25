25-Jun-2021 9:21 AM
Manchester Airports Group CEO: UK Govt international travel restrictions 'sluggish and opaque'
Manchester Airports Group CEO Charlie Cornish said (24-Jun-2021) the UK Government's updates to the green list are "long overdue". Mr Cornish also urged the implementation of a policy allowing double vaccinated travellers to travel to amber countries without the need to self-isolate on return "as soon as possible", calling the government's response to international travel restrictions "sluggish and opaque". [more - original PR]