Manchester Airports Group airports pax up 8% to 6.3m in Jul-2017

Manchester Airports Group reported (14-Aug-2017) passenger numbers at Manchester, London Stansted, East Midlands and Bournemouth airports for Jul-2017. Details as follows:
- Total passengers: 6.3 million, +8.1% year-on-year;
- Manchester: 3.0 million, +7.4%;
- London Stansted: 2.6 million, +10.5%;
- East Midlands: 588,474, +3.1%;
- Bournemouth: 81,434, +1.2%;
- Cargo:
- Manchester: 12,059 tonnes, +20.6%;
- London Stansted: 21,255 tonnes, +2.1%;
- East Midlands: 27,856 tonnes, +2.6%. [more - original PR]