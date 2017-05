Thai Airways Group operating profit more than halved

Thai Airways Group reported (15-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total operating revenue: THB49,804 million (USD1414 million), -0.8% year-on-year; Passenger and excess baggage: THB41,463 million (USD1177 million), -1.4%; Freight and mail: THB4857 million (USD138 million), +10.1%;

Total operating costs: THB46,937 million (USD1333 million), +9.1%; Fuel: THB12,845 million (USD365 million), +18.5%; Labour: THB7258 million (USD206 million), -1.7%;

Operating profit: THB2867 million (USD81 million), -60.1%;

Net profit: THB3169 million (USD90 million), -47.3%;

Passengers: 6.5 million, +10.1%;

Passenger load factor: 82.8%, +5.3ppts;

Passenger yield: THB2.20 (USD 6.2 cents), -12.0%;

Cargo: 155,449 tons, +10.5%;

Cargo yield: THB8.08 (USD 22.9 cents), -1.2%;

Total assets: THB282,995 million (USD8036 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: THB13,613 million (USD387 million);

Total liabilities: THB245,976 million (USD6985 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028398 for 1Q2017