Malta's tourism minister reports 18 airlines plan to resume flights

Malta's Tourism and Consumer Protection Minister Clayton Bartolo announced (08-Apr-2021) 18 airlines plan to resume flights to Malta in summer 2021, with network capacity at around 70% of pre-pandemic levels. Four airlines will add Maltese routes for the first time. Tourism authorities are also in "advanced talks" with a further four airlines interested in starting routes to Malta. The Maltese government plans to allow vaccinated tourists to visit free of restrictions, while unvaccinated tourists will need proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken a few hours before arrival. [more - original PR]