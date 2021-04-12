Become a CAPA Member
12-Apr-2021 10:53 AM

Malta's tourism minister reports 18 airlines plan to resume flights

Malta's Tourism and Consumer Protection Minister Clayton Bartolo announced (08-Apr-2021) 18 airlines plan to resume flights to Malta in summer 2021, with network capacity at around 70% of pre-pandemic levels. Four airlines will add Maltese routes for the first time. Tourism authorities are also in "advanced talks" with a further four airlines interested in starting routes to Malta. The Maltese government plans to allow vaccinated tourists to visit free of restrictions, while unvaccinated tourists will need proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken a few hours before arrival. [more - original PR]

