Malta International Airport planning authority approves terminal expansion master plan

Malta International Airport planning authority approved (Feb-2018) the airport's master plan for development of terminal infrastructure and surrounding airport campus, representing investment of at least EUR100 million. The new development aims to move the airport away from serving solely as a passageway by expanding surrounding businesses and leisure complex facilities. Expansion details include:

Completion of the airport's terminal reconfiguration project and drafting design plans for lateral expansion of the terminal;

Construction of a second SkyParks Business Centre, housing office and retail space and a business hotel;

Construction of a multi storey parking facility with over 1300 spaces, scheduled to commence in 4Q2018. [more - original PR]