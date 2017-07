Malta International Airport EBITDA up 27% in 1H2017

Malta International Airport reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: EUR36.7 million, +16.7% year-on-year; Airport: EUR25.9 million, +19.1%; Retail and property: EUR10.5 million, +10.7%;

EBITDA: EUR20.9 million, +26.7%; Airport: EUR12.8 million, +37.7%; Retail and property: EUR7.8 million, +11.6%;

Net profit: EUR11.0 million, +34.8%;

Total assets: EUR183.1 million;

Cash and short-term deposits: EUR36.6 million;

Total liabilities: EUR96.4 million. [more - original PR]