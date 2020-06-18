18-Jun-2020 9:18 AM
Malta Airport to reopen on 01-Jul-2020, all destination restrictions to be lifted on 15-Jul-2020
Malta's Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection and the Malta Tourism Authority confirmed (17-Jun-2020) Malta International Airport will reopen on 01-Jul-2020 for travel to and from the following countries:
- Germany, Austria, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Greece and Croatia;
- Italy, except for Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, and Piemonte;
- France, except for Ile de France;
- Spain, except for Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castile and Leon;
- Poland, except for Katowice Pyrzowice Airport.
Restrictions on all other destinations will be lifted on 15-Jul-2020. [more - original PR]