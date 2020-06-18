Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Jun-2020 9:18 AM

Malta Airport to reopen on 01-Jul-2020, all destination restrictions to be lifted on 15-Jul-2020

Malta's Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection and the Malta Tourism Authority confirmed (17-Jun-2020) Malta International Airport will reopen on 01-Jul-2020 for travel to and from the following countries:

Restrictions on all other destinations will be lifted on 15-Jul-2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More