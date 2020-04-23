Malta Airport decides on measures to cut operating costs by 30% in response to COVID-19

Malta International Airport board proposed (22-Apr-2020) a series of cost-cutting measures to mitigate the financial impacts of coronavirus and achieve a reduction in operating costs of 30%. Details include:

Dividend payment suspension. The board previously proposed a payout of EUR 10 cents per share;

Voluntary 30% reduction in remuneration for the CEO and CFO;

Overall company salary reduction from 01-Apr-2020;

Suspension of all non-essential projects.

Malta Airport CEO Alan Borg concluded: "We are confident that the measures announced today will enable us to manage the overall situation and our cash flows in a manner that puts us in a position to meet all the company's financial obligations during the current financial year". [more - original PR]