Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Apr-2020 8:57 AM

Malta Airport decides on measures to cut operating costs by 30% in response to COVID-19

Malta International Airport board proposed (22-Apr-2020) a series of cost-cutting measures to mitigate the financial impacts of coronavirus and achieve a reduction in operating costs of 30%. Details include:

  • Dividend payment suspension. The board previously proposed a payout of EUR 10 cents per share;
  • Voluntary 30% reduction in remuneration for the CEO and CFO;
  • Overall company salary reduction from 01-Apr-2020;
  • Suspension of all non-essential projects.

Malta Airport CEO Alan Borg concluded: "We are confident that the measures announced today will enable us to manage the overall situation and our cash flows in a manner that puts us in a position to meet all the company's financial obligations during the current financial year". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More