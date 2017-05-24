Malindo Air introduces 737 MAX and LEAP-1B into commercial service

Malindo Air became (23-May-2017) the first airline to introduce the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and CFM International LEAP-1B engines into commercial service on Kuala Lumpur-Singapore service on 22-May-2017. Malindo Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy said: "These new aircraft offer lower operating costs with better fuel efficiency due to its new LEAP-1B engines and aerodynamic improvements will allow us to go to further destinations and will play a key role in providing lower air fares to our customers". [more - original PR]