Maldivian and Emirates to explore plans to sign interline and codeshare agreements

Maldivian and Emirates Airline signed (10-Feb-2022) an MoU to explore plans to establish an interline agreement, codeshare agreement and to partner to offer joint holiday tour packages. Maldivian MD Mohamed Mihad stated: "The opportunity to explore a partnership with the largest airline in the world brings about endless opportunities for Maldivian", adding "the growth prospects that could follow such a partnership is key when we look to expand our operations and develop partnerships that will allow us to position ourselves in the post COVID-19 aviation industry". Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim stated: "Maldives is one of the most popular leisure destinations in Emirates' network and we are very pleased to be exploring a partnership with the nation's local carrier". [more - original PR]