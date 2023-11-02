Become a CAPA Member
2-Nov-2023 2:22 PM

Malaysian Minister of Transport: 'Asian markets have recovered with the exception of China'

Malaysia's Minister of Transport the Honourable Loke Siew Fook, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "Our goal is to address the issue of carbon emissions whilst positioning Malaysia for continued growth". Mr Loke added: "For Malaysia we have seen very strong growth in the domestic sector, back to pre-COVID levels… Our Asian markets have recovered with the exception of China".

