Malaysian Govt introduces new consumer protections for airfare pricing and refunds

Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Transport Kamarudin Jaffar announced (24-May-2019) amendments to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC), effective 01-Jun-2019. The updated MACPC requires airlines to disclose the final price of airfares both at the point of advertisement and when purchasing flight tickets. The final price must include the base fare and all charges to be paid to the airline, government imposed taxes and fees, fees and charges prescribed under any written law, as well as fuel surcharge. The aim of the new requirements is to eliminate hidden charges, such as card payment charges and administrative fees. The new protections will also require airlines and travel agents to refund airfares within 30 days from the date a passenger requests a refund. [more - original PR]