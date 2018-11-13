Malaysian Government proposes departure levy from Jun-2019

Malaysia's Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng, in the 2019 Budget speech, announced (02-Nov-2018) the government is proposing a departure levy to be imposed on all outbound air travellers, effective 01-Jun-2019. The government is proposing a levy of MYR20 (USD4.77) for travellers to ASEAN countries and MYR40 (USD9.54) for travellers to other countries. The levy is intended to encourage domestic tourism. [more - original PR]