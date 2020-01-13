13-Jan-2020 12:57 PM
Malaysian Aviation Commission reports 98.9% approval rate for 2019
Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) announced (09-Jan-2020) a 98.9% approval rate for air traffic rights (ATR) applications during 2019, with 175 ATR applications received and 173 approved. Details include:
- 60 ATR applications were for domestic destinations, 60 for ASEAN destinations, 26 for destinations in China and the remaining 27 for other Asian destinations and Australia;
- AirAsia Group received the highest number of ATR allocations with 75. [more - original PR]