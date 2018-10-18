Become a CAPA Member
18-Oct-2018 11:00 AM

Malaysia signs security audit and monitoring agreement with ICAO

Malaysia and ICAO signed (17-Oct-2018) a Universal Security Audit Programme - Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA) MoU on 15-Oct-2018, ensuring Malaysia will participate fully in USAP-CMA. The MoU establishes the official agreement outlining the terms and responsibilities of Malaysia and ICAO in the effective implementation and maintenance of USAP-CMA and for the preparation, conduct and reporting of USAP-CMA activities. 152 ICAO member states have now signed the USAP-CMA MoU. [more - original PR]

