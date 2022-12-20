Become a CAPA Member
20-Dec-2022 11:19 AM

Malaysia expecting 74.6m to 80.8m passengers in 2023

Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) announced (19-Dec-2022) it anticipates air traffic will grow between 40% and 52% year-on-year to between 74.6 million and 80.8 million passengers in 2023, in line with global passenger traffic recovery. MAVCOM noted this will be driven by a gradual restoration of key markets from 4Q2022. The commission added cargo traffic is forecast to grow between 3% and 4.8% to between 22.4 billion and 22.8 billion FTKs in 2023, due to a continued growth of e-commerce and the electrical and electronics sector. [more - original PR]

