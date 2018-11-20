Become a CAPA Member
Malaysia Aviation Group announces leadership changes at Firefly, MABKargo and Project Amal

Malaysia Aviation Group announced (19-Nov-2018) the following leadership changes:

  • Philip See appointed Firefly CEO, effective 01-Jan-2019. Mr See is currently Malaysia Airlines head of strategy and network and will succeed Ignatius Ong, who was appointed Malaysia Airlines Group chief revenue officer in Jun-2018;
  • Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh appointed MABKargo CEO, effective 01-Sep-2018. Mr Ibrahim was previously Jasa Angkasa Semesta COO;
  • Hazman Hilmi Sallahuddin appointed Project Amal CEO, effective 01-Oct-2018. Mr Hazman previously held various roles at Khazanah Nasional. [more - original PR]

