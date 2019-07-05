Become a CAPA Member
5-Jul-2019 8:36 AM

Malaysia Airports to dispose of interest in GMR Male International Airport Limited

Malaysia Airports announced (03-Jul-2019) its intention to dispose of its entire interest in GMR Male International Airport Limited. As of 30-Jun-2019, a purchaser has paid a sum of USD2 million as a part payment of the purchase consideration and the purchaser still owes an outstanding amount of USD5.5 million (inclusive of late payment interest of 6% p/a) to Malaysia Airports. [more - original PR]

