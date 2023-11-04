Malaysia Airports senior GM strategy: Emerging changes to pax expectations a challenges

Malaysia Airports senior GM strategy Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "The challenge going forward, and the main thing we see is the baseline of passenger demands are changing. The business has to be taking people where they want to go on time... in a very safe, reliable and predictable way. That is the baseline". Mr Aminuddin added: "What we see in how we want to design the future of airports, is that there's a lot more of a need for an emotionally driven journey… passengers want more courteous staff, they want a human touch, they also want an ease of security screening, they want an availability of information - not just on an FIS screen but on demand".