13-Mar-2018 12:35 PM

Malaysia Airports reports highest February pax since 2007

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) reported (12-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passenger numbers: 7.7 million, +4.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 3.6 million, -1.3%;
    • International: 4.1 million, +10.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 65,707, +1.8%;
    • Domestic: 38,520, -5.3%;
    • International: 27,187, +13.7%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked MAHB's highest February passenger numbers since 2007. [more - original PR]

