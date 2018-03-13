13-Mar-2018 12:35 PM
Malaysia Airports reports highest February pax since 2007
Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) reported (12-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passenger numbers: 7.7 million, +4.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.6 million, -1.3%;
- International: 4.1 million, +10.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 65,707, +1.8%;
- Domestic: 38,520, -5.3%;
- International: 27,187, +13.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked MAHB's highest February passenger numbers since 2007. [more - original PR]