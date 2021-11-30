Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Nov-2021 3:32 PM

Malaysia Airports records 'strong' traffic momentum in Oct-2021

Malaysia Airports (MAHB) reported (29-Nov-2021) it continued to see "strong momentum" on traffic recovery with the gradual relaxation of travel restrictions. In Oct-2021, MAHB recorded 1.3 million passenger movements in Malaysia, up from one million in the three months ended 30-Sep-2021. Domestic traffic in Malaysia witnessed "sturdy growth" following the lifting of interstate travel restrictions as average daily passenger movements increased to 48,000 for the second half of Oct-2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More