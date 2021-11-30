Malaysia Airports records 'strong' traffic momentum in Oct-2021

Malaysia Airports (MAHB) reported (29-Nov-2021) it continued to see "strong momentum" on traffic recovery with the gradual relaxation of travel restrictions. In Oct-2021, MAHB recorded 1.3 million passenger movements in Malaysia, up from one million in the three months ended 30-Sep-2021. Domestic traffic in Malaysia witnessed "sturdy growth" following the lifting of interstate travel restrictions as average daily passenger movements increased to 48,000 for the second half of Oct-2021. [more - original PR]