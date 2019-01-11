11-Jan-2019 12:25 PM
Malaysia Airports pax up 4% in Dec-2018; 99m pax in 2018
Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) reported (10-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 9.4 million, +3.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.5 million, +7.5%;
- International: 4.9 million, -0.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 76,423, +3.2%;
- Domestic: 46,298, +5.7%;
- International: 30,125, -0.5%;
- 2018:
- Passengers: 99.0 million, +2.5%;
- Domestic: 47.4 million, +0.4%;
- International: 51.7 million, +4.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 863,921, +1.9%;
- Domestic: 515,081, -0.4%;
- International: 348,840, +5.4%. [more - original PR]
