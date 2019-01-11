Become a CAPA Member
11-Jan-2019 12:25 PM

Malaysia Airports pax up 4% in Dec-2018; 99m pax in 2018

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) reported (10-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 9.4 million, +3.5% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 4.5 million, +7.5%;
      • International: 4.9 million, -0.1%;
    • Aircraft movements: 76,423, +3.2%;
      • Domestic: 46,298, +5.7%;
      • International: 30,125, -0.5%;
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 99.0 million, +2.5%;
      • Domestic: 47.4 million, +0.4%;
      • International: 51.7 million, +4.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 863,921, +1.9%;

