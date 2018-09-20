Malaysia Airports outlines details of 14 retail tenders for Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Malaysia Airports (MAHB), in a brief agenda, stated (Sep-2018) it has 14 retail tenders on offer as part of renovation works at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The tenders cover more than 2000sqm of retail space in the main terminal building. This includes a 777sqm "walkthrough emporium" featuring core duty free brands such as perfume and cosmetics, chocolate and confectionary, liquor and tobacco, to be located in the level 3 airside international arrival area of the main terminal building. The deadline for submissions for the tender was extended to 11-Oct-2018. There is also a tender for four outlets across 191sqm, offering news, books and convenience goods; a tender for two coffee outlets across a combined 199sqm in the main terminal building and two casual dining concepts across 184sqm on level 5 of the main terminal. The new retail layout at KLIA will be divided into five new zones: the duty free zone, fashion avenue, 'retailtainment', sense of place and F&B. MAHB also noted: "Tenderers shall also consider the creation of a seamless walkthrough emporium, but shall need to incorporate passenger walkway of approximately 30% to 40% of the common walkway". The coffee shop must be operated by "an established name in the local and/or travel retail market" which appeals to the "middle-upper market segment". MAHB is also seeking for the restaurant to offer "specialty casual dining" with "fusion, western and/or international cuisine". MAHB is also offering 10 other tender opportunities, including three F&B outlets, two souvenir stores, a confectionery shop, a pharmacy, a fashion and accessories shop, a travel accessories outlet and a watch concept. All of those will be located within the main terminal building. The tenders are part of MAHB's five-year plan to evolve KLIA into "a hub with increased connectivity and seamless transfers". The deadline for submission for the duty free core products emporium is 11-Oct-2018. The other tenders closed on 13-Sep-2018.